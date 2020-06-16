3862 ST JOHNS AVE

Amenities
AVONDALE 1st FLOOR APARTMENT FOR RENT. From Riverside, west to left on King St. to right on St. Johns to brick 4-plex on left. (After curve near Glendale.) 2BR 1BA living/dining combo, kitchen (R/R/DW), carpet and laminate, CHA, washer and dryer, lots of closet space, off-street assigned parking in covered carport in rear, WATER INCLUDED, common brick patio on creek, $1250 security deposit, 1 yr. lease, aprox. 1150 sq. ft., small pet considered w/nrpf. [AT lockbox, dn pm] Available 7/1/20