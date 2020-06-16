All apartments in Jacksonville
3862 ST JOHNS AVE
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:05 AM

3862 ST JOHNS AVE

3862 St Johns Avenue · (904) 304-5233
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3862 St Johns Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Avondale

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,250

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1150 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
AVONDALE 1st FLOOR APARTMENT FOR RENT. From Riverside, west to left on King St. to right on St. Johns to brick 4-plex on left. (After curve near Glendale.) 2BR 1BA living/dining combo, kitchen (R/R/DW), carpet and laminate, CHA, washer and dryer, lots of closet space, off-street assigned parking in covered carport in rear, WATER INCLUDED, common brick patio on creek, $1250 security deposit, 1 yr. lease, aprox. 1150 sq. ft., small pet considered w/nrpf. [AT lockbox, dn pm] Available 7/1/20

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3862 ST JOHNS AVE have any available units?
3862 ST JOHNS AVE has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3862 ST JOHNS AVE have?
Some of 3862 ST JOHNS AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3862 ST JOHNS AVE currently offering any rent specials?
3862 ST JOHNS AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3862 ST JOHNS AVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 3862 ST JOHNS AVE is pet friendly.
Does 3862 ST JOHNS AVE offer parking?
Yes, 3862 ST JOHNS AVE offers parking.
Does 3862 ST JOHNS AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3862 ST JOHNS AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3862 ST JOHNS AVE have a pool?
No, 3862 ST JOHNS AVE does not have a pool.
Does 3862 ST JOHNS AVE have accessible units?
No, 3862 ST JOHNS AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3862 ST JOHNS AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3862 ST JOHNS AVE has units with dishwashers.
