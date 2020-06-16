3862 ST JOHNS AVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

AVONDALE 1st FLOOR APARTMENT FOR RENT. From Riverside, west to left on King St. to right on St. Johns to brick 4-plex on left. (After curve near Glendale.) 2BR 1BA living/dining combo, kitchen (R/R/DW), carpet and laminate, CHA, washer and dryer, lots of closet space, off-street assigned parking in covered carport in rear, WATER INCLUDED, common brick patio on creek, $1250 security deposit, 1 yr. lease, aprox. 1150 sq. ft., small pet considered w/nrpf. [AT lockbox, dn pm] Available 7/1/20