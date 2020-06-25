All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated May 14 2019 at 10:35 PM

3859 Fairbanks Forest Drive

3859 Fairbanks Forest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3859 Fairbanks Forest Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32223
Loretto

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful brick home in the heart of Mandarin. This 3 bedroom 2 bath, bright open floor plan boasts a formal living room and dining room. Spacious family room has tile floors, fireplace with decorative mantle and french doors that lead out to the open patio and the view of the lush fenced back yard. Huge master bath with new shower and tile. Crown moulding in formal areas, tile floors, and large bedrooms are just some of the features to enjoy. Roof was replaced in 2012. Conveniently located to shopping,schools, and restaurants.

Listing Courtesy Of COLDWELL BANKER VANGUARD REALTY

Call or Text (844) 326-7613
info@cbrentalhomes.com
www.cbrentalhomes.com

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3859 Fairbanks Forest Drive have any available units?
3859 Fairbanks Forest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 3859 Fairbanks Forest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3859 Fairbanks Forest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3859 Fairbanks Forest Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3859 Fairbanks Forest Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3859 Fairbanks Forest Drive offer parking?
No, 3859 Fairbanks Forest Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3859 Fairbanks Forest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3859 Fairbanks Forest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3859 Fairbanks Forest Drive have a pool?
No, 3859 Fairbanks Forest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3859 Fairbanks Forest Drive have accessible units?
No, 3859 Fairbanks Forest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3859 Fairbanks Forest Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3859 Fairbanks Forest Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3859 Fairbanks Forest Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3859 Fairbanks Forest Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
