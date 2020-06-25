3859 Fairbanks Forest Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful brick home in the heart of Mandarin. This 3 bedroom 2 bath, bright open floor plan boasts a formal living room and dining room. Spacious family room has tile floors, fireplace with decorative mantle and french doors that lead out to the open patio and the view of the lush fenced back yard. Huge master bath with new shower and tile. Crown moulding in formal areas, tile floors, and large bedrooms are just some of the features to enjoy. Roof was replaced in 2012. Conveniently located to shopping,schools, and restaurants.



Listing Courtesy Of COLDWELL BANKER VANGUARD REALTY



Call or Text (844) 326-7613

info@cbrentalhomes.com

www.cbrentalhomes.com



Contact us to schedule a showing.