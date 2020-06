Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system parking garage

Rental close to the Town Center, Shopping, Restaurants and the Beaches. Newer appliances, wood floors, updated bathrooms, cul-de-sac location, 1 car garage w/ washer and dryer that stay. Tenant responsible for lawn care. Water softener as-is. Pets accepted on a case by case basis & only with owner approval. Alarm system available if tenant would like to use, tenant pays for monitoring.