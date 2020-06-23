All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated May 9 2019 at 2:34 AM

3770 HUNT CLUB RD

3770 Hunt Club Road · No Longer Available
Location

3770 Hunt Club Road, Jacksonville, FL 32224

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
garage
4 bedroom 3 full bath home in desirable JGCC. This home sits on a high lot with the back yard overlooking the 16th green. This home has been updated with a completely new kitchen with ss appliances, lots of cabinet space, solid surface counter tops. All three full bathrooms have been updated and the jack and jill bathroom features separate vanities. Wood floor has been installed in most of the living area's and the bedrooms. There is a beautiful enclosed lanai with full ac, and top of the line sliders with plenty of light and views of the golf course and back yard. A new fire pit has been added to the back yard. There is a paver driveway and walkway to the front and back of the home. No Pets ; To Use Club Facilities, Mjust be Club Member

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3770 HUNT CLUB RD have any available units?
3770 HUNT CLUB RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3770 HUNT CLUB RD have?
Some of 3770 HUNT CLUB RD's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3770 HUNT CLUB RD currently offering any rent specials?
3770 HUNT CLUB RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3770 HUNT CLUB RD pet-friendly?
No, 3770 HUNT CLUB RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 3770 HUNT CLUB RD offer parking?
Yes, 3770 HUNT CLUB RD offers parking.
Does 3770 HUNT CLUB RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3770 HUNT CLUB RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3770 HUNT CLUB RD have a pool?
Yes, 3770 HUNT CLUB RD has a pool.
Does 3770 HUNT CLUB RD have accessible units?
No, 3770 HUNT CLUB RD does not have accessible units.
Does 3770 HUNT CLUB RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3770 HUNT CLUB RD has units with dishwashers.
