3770 HUNT CLUB RD

4 bedroom 3 full bath home in desirable JGCC. This home sits on a high lot with the back yard overlooking the 16th green. This home has been updated with a completely new kitchen with ss appliances, lots of cabinet space, solid surface counter tops. All three full bathrooms have been updated and the jack and jill bathroom features separate vanities. Wood floor has been installed in most of the living area's and the bedrooms. There is a beautiful enclosed lanai with full ac, and top of the line sliders with plenty of light and views of the golf course and back yard. A new fire pit has been added to the back yard. There is a paver driveway and walkway to the front and back of the home. No Pets ; To Use Club Facilities, Mjust be Club Member