Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
3766 S LILLY RD
Last updated August 4 2019 at 3:00 AM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3766 S LILLY RD
3766 Lilly Rd S
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3766 Lilly Rd S, Jacksonville, FL 32207
St. Nicholas
Amenities
w/d hookup
carport
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
parking
St Nicholas-Cute 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom home-Living/Dining Combo-Carport-Driveway-Ceiling fans-CH&A-Washer-Dryer Connect-Fenced backyard-
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3766 S LILLY RD have any available units?
3766 S LILLY RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3766 S LILLY RD have?
Some of 3766 S LILLY RD's amenities include w/d hookup, carport, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Amenities section
.
Is 3766 S LILLY RD currently offering any rent specials?
3766 S LILLY RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3766 S LILLY RD pet-friendly?
No, 3766 S LILLY RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 3766 S LILLY RD offer parking?
Yes, 3766 S LILLY RD offers parking.
Does 3766 S LILLY RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3766 S LILLY RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3766 S LILLY RD have a pool?
No, 3766 S LILLY RD does not have a pool.
Does 3766 S LILLY RD have accessible units?
No, 3766 S LILLY RD does not have accessible units.
Does 3766 S LILLY RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 3766 S LILLY RD does not have units with dishwashers.
