Amenities

in unit laundry recently renovated

OPEN HOUSE FOR ALL INTERESTED PARTIES - Saturday, Jan 4th 1pm -2pm. Great 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom rental! Recently updated!Great flex room that could be used as an office or 3rd bedroom! Come and see it before its gone! 12 Month Lease Required. Washer and Dryer are included, but are strictly convenience items (Owner/Landlord will not repair or replace)