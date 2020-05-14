All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3734 Barmer Drive

3734 Barmer Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3734 Barmer Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Cedar Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
key fob access
pet friendly
Be the first to live in this newly renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home in Jacksonville! Enjoy living in a quiet neighborhood convenient to restaurants, beaches, and major highways! FREE MONTH of rent available when signing a long-term lease (inquire for details)! Features include: Smart Home App to control Keyless Locks and Smart Thermostat, Energy Star Rated Stainless Steel Appliances, LED Lighting, WaterSense Plumbing Fixtures, Hardwood Floors, Quartz Countertops, Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups, Fenced-In Yard, Backyard Patio, and One Covered Parking Space. Energy Efficient features can save you more than $500 a year! Professionally managed by National Home Rentals with 24/7 emergency maintenance. Units are pet-friendly. Minimum lease term of 12 months. Leases up to 10 years available. You may apply or set up a self-showing on our website! https://property.nationalhomerentals.com/properties/687501 Find out why you should rent from us! www.nhr.us
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3734 Barmer Drive have any available units?
3734 Barmer Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3734 Barmer Drive have?
Some of 3734 Barmer Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3734 Barmer Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3734 Barmer Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3734 Barmer Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3734 Barmer Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3734 Barmer Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3734 Barmer Drive offers parking.
Does 3734 Barmer Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3734 Barmer Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3734 Barmer Drive have a pool?
No, 3734 Barmer Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3734 Barmer Drive have accessible units?
No, 3734 Barmer Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3734 Barmer Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3734 Barmer Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
