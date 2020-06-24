All apartments in Jacksonville
3732 AMERICAN HOLLY RD

3732 American Holly Road · No Longer Available
Location

3732 American Holly Road, Jacksonville, FL 32226
Oceanway

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
**Available 05/01/2020** A beautiful townhome in the Villages of Northwoods! This 2/2.5 has new paint, updated appliances, washer & dryer, surround sound, security system with The Ring doorbell and more! Relax in the enclosed porch or go to the community pool and playground which is directly across from the property. This unit has been kept in great condition! QUALIFICATIONS: Gross monthly income must be a minimum of 3x rent amount. All adults 18 & older must fill out an application and pass a credit/background/eviction check.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3732 AMERICAN HOLLY RD have any available units?
3732 AMERICAN HOLLY RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3732 AMERICAN HOLLY RD have?
Some of 3732 AMERICAN HOLLY RD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3732 AMERICAN HOLLY RD currently offering any rent specials?
3732 AMERICAN HOLLY RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3732 AMERICAN HOLLY RD pet-friendly?
No, 3732 AMERICAN HOLLY RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 3732 AMERICAN HOLLY RD offer parking?
Yes, 3732 AMERICAN HOLLY RD offers parking.
Does 3732 AMERICAN HOLLY RD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3732 AMERICAN HOLLY RD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3732 AMERICAN HOLLY RD have a pool?
Yes, 3732 AMERICAN HOLLY RD has a pool.
Does 3732 AMERICAN HOLLY RD have accessible units?
No, 3732 AMERICAN HOLLY RD does not have accessible units.
Does 3732 AMERICAN HOLLY RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3732 AMERICAN HOLLY RD has units with dishwashers.
