3732 AMERICAN HOLLY RD

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool

**Available 05/01/2020** A beautiful townhome in the Villages of Northwoods! This 2/2.5 has new paint, updated appliances, washer & dryer, surround sound, security system with The Ring doorbell and more! Relax in the enclosed porch or go to the community pool and playground which is directly across from the property. This unit has been kept in great condition! QUALIFICATIONS: Gross monthly income must be a minimum of 3x rent amount. All adults 18 & older must fill out an application and pass a credit/background/eviction check.