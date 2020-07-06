3700 GOLDEN REEDS LN

Amenities

* OCCUPIED - COMING SOON 12/1 * Gorgeous 4 bedroom, 3 bath home in desirable Pablo Bay community! The property offers 2,247 sq ft of living space, perfect balance of real hardwood, ceramic tile and carpeted flooring throughout. Gourmet kitchen has stainless steel appliances, food prep island, granite counter tops, 42 inch oak cabinets and breakfast bar. Additional office space with french door entry, huge living room and formal dining area, great for entertaining. Grand master bedroom with luxury en suite featuring dual sink vanity, garden tub and stand up shower. Enjoy the cool autumn nights on your spacious screened in patio! Community offers a neighborhood pool, park, tennis court and basketball court. Convenient location near restaurants, shopping, JTB for easy commute and more!