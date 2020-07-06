All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated November 22 2019 at 5:30 AM

3700 GOLDEN REEDS LN

3700 Golden Reeds Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3700 Golden Reeds Lane, Jacksonville, FL 32224
Beach Haven

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
tennis court
* OCCUPIED - COMING SOON 12/1 * Gorgeous 4 bedroom, 3 bath home in desirable Pablo Bay community! The property offers 2,247 sq ft of living space, perfect balance of real hardwood, ceramic tile and carpeted flooring throughout. Gourmet kitchen has stainless steel appliances, food prep island, granite counter tops, 42 inch oak cabinets and breakfast bar. Additional office space with french door entry, huge living room and formal dining area, great for entertaining. Grand master bedroom with luxury en suite featuring dual sink vanity, garden tub and stand up shower. Enjoy the cool autumn nights on your spacious screened in patio! Community offers a neighborhood pool, park, tennis court and basketball court. Convenient location near restaurants, shopping, JTB for easy commute and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3700 GOLDEN REEDS LN have any available units?
3700 GOLDEN REEDS LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3700 GOLDEN REEDS LN have?
Some of 3700 GOLDEN REEDS LN's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3700 GOLDEN REEDS LN currently offering any rent specials?
3700 GOLDEN REEDS LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3700 GOLDEN REEDS LN pet-friendly?
No, 3700 GOLDEN REEDS LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 3700 GOLDEN REEDS LN offer parking?
Yes, 3700 GOLDEN REEDS LN offers parking.
Does 3700 GOLDEN REEDS LN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3700 GOLDEN REEDS LN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3700 GOLDEN REEDS LN have a pool?
Yes, 3700 GOLDEN REEDS LN has a pool.
Does 3700 GOLDEN REEDS LN have accessible units?
No, 3700 GOLDEN REEDS LN does not have accessible units.
Does 3700 GOLDEN REEDS LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3700 GOLDEN REEDS LN has units with dishwashers.

