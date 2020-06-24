3641 Riverside Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground tennis court

LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION!! - This beautiful 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit scored an unbelievable 78 on Walkscore.com!! This is a non-smoking unit right around the corner from Orsey, one of the best restaurants in Jacksonville! 12 minute drive from NAS Jacksonville. One block from Boone Park's public tennis courts, nature trails and playgrounds. Active duty military owner is fair and easy to work with. Small pets are welcome upon approval by owner. This property features private front and rear entrances, private off-street parking, public street parking, PRIVATE WASHER AND DRYER INCLUDED! Private fenced front yard and back patio. LANDSCAPING INCLUDED! Inquire today!



*Additional rental fees may apply, please inquire for more information.



(RLNE4443954)