3619 RIVERSIDE AVE

**AVAILABLE NOW**PERFECTLY located in Avondale/Riverside, this beautiful bungalow is an extremely rare find within walking distance of the Avondale Shops and Restaurants!The home itself is a rare find for the area with a large gated/fenced back yard, driveway leading to a one car garage in the back with a storage area, large concrete pad for entertaining, and secluded feel with the fenced in surroundings.The house features hardwood floors, is being completely repainted inside including kitchen cabinets, all trim work and walls. Large eat in kitchen makes it nice for family dinners, entertaining, or having a quiet space to enjoy a coffee! Built in bookshelves border the living room up front, with a huge master bedroom to accommodate any size bed and bedroom furniture!