Last updated May 13 2020 at 4:26 AM

3619 RIVERSIDE AVE

3619 Riverside Avenue · (904) 708-7745
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3619 Riverside Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Avondale

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,595

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1239 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
garage
**AVAILABLE NOW**PERFECTLY located in Avondale/Riverside, this beautiful bungalow is an extremely rare find within walking distance of the Avondale Shops and Restaurants!The home itself is a rare find for the area with a large gated/fenced back yard, driveway leading to a one car garage in the back with a storage area, large concrete pad for entertaining, and secluded feel with the fenced in surroundings.The house features hardwood floors, is being completely repainted inside including kitchen cabinets, all trim work and walls. Large eat in kitchen makes it nice for family dinners, entertaining, or having a quiet space to enjoy a coffee! Built in bookshelves border the living room up front, with a huge master bedroom to accommodate any size bed and bedroom furniture!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3619 RIVERSIDE AVE have any available units?
3619 RIVERSIDE AVE has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 3619 RIVERSIDE AVE currently offering any rent specials?
3619 RIVERSIDE AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3619 RIVERSIDE AVE pet-friendly?
No, 3619 RIVERSIDE AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 3619 RIVERSIDE AVE offer parking?
Yes, 3619 RIVERSIDE AVE does offer parking.
Does 3619 RIVERSIDE AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3619 RIVERSIDE AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3619 RIVERSIDE AVE have a pool?
No, 3619 RIVERSIDE AVE does not have a pool.
Does 3619 RIVERSIDE AVE have accessible units?
No, 3619 RIVERSIDE AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3619 RIVERSIDE AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3619 RIVERSIDE AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3619 RIVERSIDE AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3619 RIVERSIDE AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
