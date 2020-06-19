All apartments in Jacksonville
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
3563 Barbizon Ct
Last updated June 8 2019 at 10:54 AM

3563 Barbizon Ct

3563 Barbizon Court · No Longer Available
Location

3563 Barbizon Court, Jacksonville, FL 32257
Southwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3563 Barbizon Ct Available 06/15/19 Bennington Trace - Mandarin - Enjoy a relaxing Florida lifestyle in the quiet community of Bennington Trace. This 3 bedrooms 2 bath home has an easy breezy floor plan with a black appliances package and easy care flooring. Plush carpets are in each bedroom with beautiful cherry laminate floors in all the living spaces. House features a fireplace, separate dining room, and eat-in kitchen. Entertain guest and family on the secluded back deck. A split floor plan offer privacy for the master bedroom that includes a full bath. THIS HOME IS OCCUPIED UNTIL JUNE 1, 2019. Drive by this home and then call for an appointment to see it. Be ready to move, this one will not last long. Convenient to shopping, restaurants, I-295 and just across the bridge from NAS Jax.

(RLNE2443436)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3563 Barbizon Ct have any available units?
3563 Barbizon Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3563 Barbizon Ct have?
Some of 3563 Barbizon Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3563 Barbizon Ct currently offering any rent specials?
3563 Barbizon Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3563 Barbizon Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 3563 Barbizon Ct is pet friendly.
Does 3563 Barbizon Ct offer parking?
No, 3563 Barbizon Ct does not offer parking.
Does 3563 Barbizon Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3563 Barbizon Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3563 Barbizon Ct have a pool?
No, 3563 Barbizon Ct does not have a pool.
Does 3563 Barbizon Ct have accessible units?
No, 3563 Barbizon Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 3563 Barbizon Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 3563 Barbizon Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
