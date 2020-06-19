Amenities

3563 Barbizon Ct Available 06/15/19 Bennington Trace - Mandarin - Enjoy a relaxing Florida lifestyle in the quiet community of Bennington Trace. This 3 bedrooms 2 bath home has an easy breezy floor plan with a black appliances package and easy care flooring. Plush carpets are in each bedroom with beautiful cherry laminate floors in all the living spaces. House features a fireplace, separate dining room, and eat-in kitchen. Entertain guest and family on the secluded back deck. A split floor plan offer privacy for the master bedroom that includes a full bath. THIS HOME IS OCCUPIED UNTIL JUNE 1, 2019. Drive by this home and then call for an appointment to see it. Be ready to move, this one will not last long. Convenient to shopping, restaurants, I-295 and just across the bridge from NAS Jax.



(RLNE2443436)