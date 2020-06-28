All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated October 28 2019 at 2:27 PM

356 Sago Ave.

356 Sago Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

356 Sago Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Oceanway

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bath home in Northside - This modern 4x2 home is close to Jax zoo, Jax airport, and River City Market Place!!

The home has a single car garage with laundry room access. Modern building and appliances. Granite counter tops in kitchen and tile throughout. Plank flooring in master and double vanity sinks in master bath. Large fenced in back yard! Super cute spare bedrooms with closets. Master with
nice ceiling fan and modern light fixtures!

$10 admin fee/month included in rent

TENANT is responsible for lawn maintenance and pest control

Pet fee: $150 plus monthly pet deposit $10/month

Please call or email for details:

Jennifer Lynch, REALTOR
CenterBeam Real Estate
904-615-0834

CenterBeam Real Estate
577 College St.
Jacksonville Fl 32204
904-701-3276
Jacksonville, FL 32204 www.centerbeamrealestate.com
Email: ContactUs@CenterBeamRealEstate.com

(RLNE5128190)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 356 Sago Ave. have any available units?
356 Sago Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 356 Sago Ave. have?
Some of 356 Sago Ave.'s amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 356 Sago Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
356 Sago Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 356 Sago Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 356 Sago Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 356 Sago Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 356 Sago Ave. offers parking.
Does 356 Sago Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 356 Sago Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 356 Sago Ave. have a pool?
No, 356 Sago Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 356 Sago Ave. have accessible units?
No, 356 Sago Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 356 Sago Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 356 Sago Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
