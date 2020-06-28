356 Sago Ave.

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters pet friendly garage ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bath home in Northside - This modern 4x2 home is close to Jax zoo, Jax airport, and River City Market Place!!



The home has a single car garage with laundry room access. Modern building and appliances. Granite counter tops in kitchen and tile throughout. Plank flooring in master and double vanity sinks in master bath. Large fenced in back yard! Super cute spare bedrooms with closets. Master with

nice ceiling fan and modern light fixtures!



$10 admin fee/month included in rent



TENANT is responsible for lawn maintenance and pest control



Pet fee: $150 plus monthly pet deposit $10/month



Please call or email for details:



Jennifer Lynch, REALTOR

CenterBeam Real Estate

904-615-0834



CenterBeam Real Estate

577 College St.

Jacksonville Fl 32204

904-701-3276

Jacksonville, FL 32204 www.centerbeamrealestate.com

Email: ContactUs@CenterBeamRealEstate.com



(RLNE5128190)