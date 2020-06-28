356 Sago Ave.

Amenities
Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bath home in Northside - This modern 4x2 home is close to Jax zoo, Jax airport, and River City Market Place!!
The home has a single car garage with laundry room access. Modern building and appliances. Granite counter tops in kitchen and tile throughout. Plank flooring in master and double vanity sinks in master bath. Large fenced in back yard! Super cute spare bedrooms with closets. Master with
nice ceiling fan and modern light fixtures!
$10 admin fee/month included in rent
TENANT is responsible for lawn maintenance and pest control
Pet fee: $150 plus monthly pet deposit $10/month
Please call or email for details:
Jennifer Lynch, REALTOR
CenterBeam Real Estate
904-615-0834
577 College St.
Jacksonville Fl 32204
904-701-3276
Jacksonville, FL 32204 www.centerbeamrealestate.com
Email: ContactUs@CenterBeamRealEstate.com
