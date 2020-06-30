All apartments in Jacksonville
3555 Ola Street

3555 Ola Street · No Longer Available
Location

3555 Ola Street, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Avondale

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1281015

An elegant rental home in Jacksonville! Your next home includes:

--2 Bedrooms and 1 Bathroom
--Dining room
--Kitchen
--Fireplace
--Hardwood Floors
--Washer/Dryer Included

Bonus: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors. Rent can be paid in cash, online through our portal system, or by check.

This property comes in as-is condition.

|Amenities: No dogs,No cats
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3555 Ola Street have any available units?
3555 Ola Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 3555 Ola Street currently offering any rent specials?
3555 Ola Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3555 Ola Street pet-friendly?
No, 3555 Ola Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 3555 Ola Street offer parking?
No, 3555 Ola Street does not offer parking.
Does 3555 Ola Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3555 Ola Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3555 Ola Street have a pool?
No, 3555 Ola Street does not have a pool.
Does 3555 Ola Street have accessible units?
No, 3555 Ola Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3555 Ola Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3555 Ola Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3555 Ola Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3555 Ola Street does not have units with air conditioning.

