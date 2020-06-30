3555 Ola Street

Amenities

An elegant rental home in Jacksonville! Your next home includes:



--2 Bedrooms and 1 Bathroom

--Dining room

--Kitchen

--Fireplace

--Hardwood Floors

--Washer/Dryer Included



Bonus: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors. Rent can be paid in cash, online through our portal system, or by check.



This property comes in as-is condition.



