3546 RAIN FOREST DR W
3546 RAIN FOREST DR W

3546 Rain Forest Drive West · No Longer Available
Location

3546 Rain Forest Drive West, Jacksonville, FL 32277
Arlington Hills

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Check out this beautiful townhome with a new roof and HVAC, plus a fully-fenced backyard! The eat-in kitchen boasts wood-look floors, brand-new SS appliances, and a breakfast bar. The powder room is conveniently located on the lower level, and upstairs are two spacious master suites with their own private bathrooms. Also upstairs is the laundry closet with room for full-size washer and dryer. With ample storage space on both levels and a 1-car garage, this one has everything you've been looking for! Up to two pets under 30lb, allowed with prior approval. Min req: Credit score 620+ & monthly income 3x rent

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 2
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3546 RAIN FOREST DR W have any available units?
3546 RAIN FOREST DR W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3546 RAIN FOREST DR W have?
Some of 3546 RAIN FOREST DR W's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3546 RAIN FOREST DR W currently offering any rent specials?
3546 RAIN FOREST DR W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3546 RAIN FOREST DR W pet-friendly?
Yes, 3546 RAIN FOREST DR W is pet friendly.
Does 3546 RAIN FOREST DR W offer parking?
Yes, 3546 RAIN FOREST DR W offers parking.
Does 3546 RAIN FOREST DR W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3546 RAIN FOREST DR W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3546 RAIN FOREST DR W have a pool?
No, 3546 RAIN FOREST DR W does not have a pool.
Does 3546 RAIN FOREST DR W have accessible units?
No, 3546 RAIN FOREST DR W does not have accessible units.
Does 3546 RAIN FOREST DR W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3546 RAIN FOREST DR W has units with dishwashers.
