3546 RAIN FOREST DR W

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Check out this beautiful townhome with a new roof and HVAC, plus a fully-fenced backyard! The eat-in kitchen boasts wood-look floors, brand-new SS appliances, and a breakfast bar. The powder room is conveniently located on the lower level, and upstairs are two spacious master suites with their own private bathrooms. Also upstairs is the laundry closet with room for full-size washer and dryer. With ample storage space on both levels and a 1-car garage, this one has everything you've been looking for! Up to two pets under 30lb, allowed with prior approval. Min req: Credit score 620+ & monthly income 3x rent