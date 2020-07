Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

AVONDALE HOME-STEPS TO THE SHOPPES: From 5 Points, Park St west, left on Edgewood, right on Herschel, right on Talbot to house on corner of Boone Park and Talbot ave. Just 3 blocks to Shops of Avondale. 3 BR, 2 BA, large living room, formal dining room and kitchen (R/R/DW) with original terrazzo floors, huge master suite, CHA, w/d hookups, 1400 sf, 2 covered parking spaces, open front porch, 1 year lease, may consider small pets w/ pet fee, $1300 sec dep, [OT dsw] avail 12/1