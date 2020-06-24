All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 3527 Bougainvillea St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
3527 Bougainvillea St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3527 Bougainvillea St

3527 Bougainvillea Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3527 Bougainvillea Street, Jacksonville, FL 32254
Allendale

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
PARTNER NETWORK LLC 3527 Bougainvillea St - Property Id: 24750

CALL (954)945-0566 EASY TO QUALIFY!!!
Charming recently renovated 3/1 home
New kitchen includes tile backsplash, stainless steel microwave, new cabinets and countertop.
Walk distance from Elementary, Middle, and High schools.
We ask for First month plus deposit $900.00
PETS are welcome
Pet Deposit $150 per pet (nonrefundable).
Pet Rent $25 per pet monthly (no more than 2 pets allowed).
Tenant pays for all utilities.
Tenant responsible for front/back yard lawn.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/24750
Property Id 24750

(RLNE4574627)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3527 Bougainvillea St have any available units?
3527 Bougainvillea St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3527 Bougainvillea St have?
Some of 3527 Bougainvillea St's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3527 Bougainvillea St currently offering any rent specials?
3527 Bougainvillea St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3527 Bougainvillea St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3527 Bougainvillea St is pet friendly.
Does 3527 Bougainvillea St offer parking?
No, 3527 Bougainvillea St does not offer parking.
Does 3527 Bougainvillea St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3527 Bougainvillea St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3527 Bougainvillea St have a pool?
No, 3527 Bougainvillea St does not have a pool.
Does 3527 Bougainvillea St have accessible units?
No, 3527 Bougainvillea St does not have accessible units.
Does 3527 Bougainvillea St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3527 Bougainvillea St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Hawthorne
8150 Point Meadows Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Paradise Island
7651 Paradise Island Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Courtney Meadows
7820 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Timberwalk at Mandarin
10263 Whispering Forest Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Timucuan Lakeside at Town Center
10135 Gate Pkwy N
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Ciel Apartments
4929 Skyway Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Canyon Square
8030 Old Kings Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32217
Catalina
840 Bert Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32211

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia