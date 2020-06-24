Amenities
PARTNER NETWORK LLC 3527 Bougainvillea St - Property Id: 24750
CALL (954)945-0566 EASY TO QUALIFY!!!
Charming recently renovated 3/1 home
New kitchen includes tile backsplash, stainless steel microwave, new cabinets and countertop.
Walk distance from Elementary, Middle, and High schools.
We ask for First month plus deposit $900.00
PETS are welcome
Pet Deposit $150 per pet (nonrefundable).
Pet Rent $25 per pet monthly (no more than 2 pets allowed).
Tenant pays for all utilities.
Tenant responsible for front/back yard lawn.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/24750
Property Id 24750
(RLNE4574627)