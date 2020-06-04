All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 12 2020 at 3:14 PM

3521 Boulevard

3521 Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

3521 Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL 32206
Brentwood

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1140457

This gorgeous unit features lots of natural light, almost 900 sqft upstairs apartment with small bonus area, updated kitchen countertop and appliances! - You don't want to miss this apartment... Right off Boulevard and the 20th St Expressway this unit is centrally located to Downtown. Central heating and air, updated refrigerator and stove, new laminate hardwood floor in living and bedroom areas, updated hardwoods in kitchen and dining room.
Has a separate dining room and small office back off back of kitchen. Off street parking. Tons of windows for a lot of natural light. Jetty Bond estimates are dependent upon credit scores.
|Amenities: Wood-style flooring,Sweeping view,Plenty of Storage,Blinds,Dogs ok,Cats ok,*Housing Choice Vouchers Accepted
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3521 Boulevard have any available units?
3521 Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3521 Boulevard have?
Some of 3521 Boulevard's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3521 Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
3521 Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3521 Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 3521 Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 3521 Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 3521 Boulevard offers parking.
Does 3521 Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3521 Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3521 Boulevard have a pool?
No, 3521 Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 3521 Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 3521 Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 3521 Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 3521 Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
