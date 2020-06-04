3521 Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

This gorgeous unit features lots of natural light, almost 900 sqft upstairs apartment with small bonus area, updated kitchen countertop and appliances! - You don't want to miss this apartment... Right off Boulevard and the 20th St Expressway this unit is centrally located to Downtown. Central heating and air, updated refrigerator and stove, new laminate hardwood floor in living and bedroom areas, updated hardwoods in kitchen and dining room.

Has a separate dining room and small office back off back of kitchen. Off street parking. Tons of windows for a lot of natural light. Jetty Bond estimates are dependent upon credit scores.

