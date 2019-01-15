All apartments in Jacksonville
3519 UPHILL TER
3519 UPHILL TER

3519 Uphill Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

3519 Uphill Terrace, Jacksonville, FL 32225
Regency

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
extra storage
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Look No Further! 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Arlington Home with a fresh coat of paint and new carpet! Open split bedroom floor plan. Kitchen features cute breakfast nook with bay window, pantry closet for additional storage, and breakfast bar opening to large great room/dining room with vaulted ceilings. Great for entertaining. Master features large walk-in closet and spacious ensuite with relaxing garden tub. Cherry laminate wood flooring in great room/dining room. Tile in kitchen and baths. Nice sized backyard and two car garage. Quiet neighborhood just off Ft. Caroline Rd with easy access to I-295. Close to shopping. Pets considered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Is 3519 UPHILL TER pet-friendly?
Yes, 3519 UPHILL TER is pet friendly.
Does 3519 UPHILL TER offer parking?
Yes, 3519 UPHILL TER does offer parking.
Does 3519 UPHILL TER have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3519 UPHILL TER does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3519 UPHILL TER have a pool?
No, 3519 UPHILL TER does not have a pool.
Does 3519 UPHILL TER have accessible units?
No, 3519 UPHILL TER does not have accessible units.
Does 3519 UPHILL TER have units with dishwashers?
No, 3519 UPHILL TER does not have units with dishwashers.
