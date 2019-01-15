3519 UPHILL TER

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet extra storage hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Look No Further! 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Arlington Home with a fresh coat of paint and new carpet! Open split bedroom floor plan. Kitchen features cute breakfast nook with bay window, pantry closet for additional storage, and breakfast bar opening to large great room/dining room with vaulted ceilings. Great for entertaining. Master features large walk-in closet and spacious ensuite with relaxing garden tub. Cherry laminate wood flooring in great room/dining room. Tile in kitchen and baths. Nice sized backyard and two car garage. Quiet neighborhood just off Ft. Caroline Rd with easy access to I-295. Close to shopping. Pets considered.