Jacksonville, FL
3514 Twisted Tree Ln
Last updated April 25 2020 at 2:35 AM

3514 Twisted Tree Ln

3514 Twisted Vine Court · No Longer Available
Jacksonville
Secret Cove
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
Location

3514 Twisted Vine Court, Jacksonville, FL 32216
Secret Cove

Amenities

in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Drayton Park is a much desired gated, townhome community that makes you feel at home with it's park like setting. This is an end unit with an open floor plan, a preserve view, and has been well maintained. There are 2 master bedrooms upstairs with their own bathrooms and oversized closets, 1184 sq. ft. Unit contains hardwood and laminate flooring throughout. Appliances include refrigerator, stove, microwave and full size washer & dryer. The unit also contains a screened lanai. This community is conveniently located near Tinseltown, St. Johns Town Center, UNF, with a short drive to Downtown or the Beaches. $1,200 security deposit, no pets, no smoking, $45 application fee, $250 move in fee (non-refundable) Excellent credit required. Unit available June 1st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3514 Twisted Tree Ln have any available units?
3514 Twisted Tree Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3514 Twisted Tree Ln have?
Some of 3514 Twisted Tree Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, microwave, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3514 Twisted Tree Ln currently offering any rent specials?
3514 Twisted Tree Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3514 Twisted Tree Ln pet-friendly?
No, 3514 Twisted Tree Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 3514 Twisted Tree Ln offer parking?
No, 3514 Twisted Tree Ln does not offer parking.
Does 3514 Twisted Tree Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3514 Twisted Tree Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3514 Twisted Tree Ln have a pool?
No, 3514 Twisted Tree Ln does not have a pool.
Does 3514 Twisted Tree Ln have accessible units?
No, 3514 Twisted Tree Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 3514 Twisted Tree Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 3514 Twisted Tree Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
