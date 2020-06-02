3504 Boulevard

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Hurry up! This gorgeous remodeled 3BD/2BA home won't last long. This historical home full of character is located in the Bentwood neighborhood and conveniently located to MLK expressway and I-95. Hard wood floors throughout, cozy living room with fireplace, dining room, remodeled kitchen with new stainless Steel appliances and W/D Connections. Home also features master bedroom/master bath and a large fenced yard and 1 car garage. Tenant resposnable for all utilities and lawn care.



Application fee of $30 per adult. All adults 18 and over required to apply and be on lease agreement.

No evictions/filings in past 3 years, no existing landlord debt

No felonies involving weapons, distribution, violence or of sexual nature

2.5 x the rent in bring home income required

Rental history in good standing

1 pet limit, breed/weight restrictions apply $350 NR pet fee



We have other properties....

https://managementjax.managebuilding.com/