Last updated May 29 2020 at 1:53 AM

3504 Boulevard

3504 Boulevard · (954) 830-4727
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3504 Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL 32206
Brentwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1511 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Hurry up! This gorgeous remodeled 3BD/2BA home won't last long. This historical home full of character is located in the Bentwood neighborhood and conveniently located to MLK expressway and I-95. Hard wood floors throughout, cozy living room with fireplace, dining room, remodeled kitchen with new stainless Steel appliances and W/D Connections. Home also features master bedroom/master bath and a large fenced yard and 1 car garage. Tenant resposnable for all utilities and lawn care.

Application fee of $30 per adult. All adults 18 and over required to apply and be on lease agreement.
No evictions/filings in past 3 years, no existing landlord debt
No felonies involving weapons, distribution, violence or of sexual nature
2.5 x the rent in bring home income required
Rental history in good standing
1 pet limit, breed/weight restrictions apply $350 NR pet fee

We have other properties....
https://managementjax.managebuilding.com/

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3504 Boulevard have any available units?
3504 Boulevard has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3504 Boulevard have?
Some of 3504 Boulevard's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3504 Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
3504 Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3504 Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 3504 Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 3504 Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 3504 Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 3504 Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3504 Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3504 Boulevard have a pool?
No, 3504 Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 3504 Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 3504 Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 3504 Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 3504 Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
