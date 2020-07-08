All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 3502 Cypress St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
3502 Cypress St
Last updated May 14 2020 at 11:45 AM

3502 Cypress St

3502 Cypress Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3502 Cypress Street, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Murray Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful Corner Lot Bungalow With Fenced-In Yard! - Property Id: 273032

***AVAILABLE FOR MAY 01!*** Beautiful and spacious Murray Hill bungalow. 2 large bedrooms and 1 bath, located on a large corner lot on a quiet street. HUGE front porch. Washer and dryer included. NEW stainless steel appliances. FIREPLACE WORKS! New HVAC system. Walking distance to Dreamette and Murray Hill shops! Large fenced-in yard. Amazing location can't be beat :) Private owners. Pets accepted.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/273032
Property Id 273032

(RLNE5752263)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3502 Cypress St have any available units?
3502 Cypress St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3502 Cypress St have?
Some of 3502 Cypress St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3502 Cypress St currently offering any rent specials?
3502 Cypress St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3502 Cypress St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3502 Cypress St is pet friendly.
Does 3502 Cypress St offer parking?
No, 3502 Cypress St does not offer parking.
Does 3502 Cypress St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3502 Cypress St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3502 Cypress St have a pool?
No, 3502 Cypress St does not have a pool.
Does 3502 Cypress St have accessible units?
No, 3502 Cypress St does not have accessible units.
Does 3502 Cypress St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3502 Cypress St has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lakewood Village
1542 Arcadia Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Lux at Sorrel
11901 Abess Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
The Point at Tamaya
3050 Tamaya Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32246
SOBA APARTMENTS
1444 Home Street
Jacksonville, FL 32207
The Vue at Baymeadows
8335 Freedom Crossing Trl
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Creekside Park
5900 Townsend Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32244
Evergreen Club
9611 Southbrook Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Jaxon
4450 Tropea Way
Jacksonville, FL 32246

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia