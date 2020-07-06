3477 LONE TREE LN

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking gym

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking pool

SOUTHSIDE !!! GATED COMMUNITY ! Drayton Park Townhomes. This unit is a 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome situated on a corner lot...end unit! Also, it has a screened in porch & a very nice & private backyard space! OK to cookout on screened in porch. A short walk to the pool & a gym room inside the clubhouse bldg. Lots of extra parking at this particular area. 1 small to medium dog OK with a non-refundablel pet fee. The home is very clean! On the main level, you have a Living RM & Dining Rm combo area. There is a half bath. The kitchen has newly installed Backsplash in glass tiles & white appliances w/ Maple cabinets. Paint & carpet are neutral colors. Both bedrooms are upstairs & each one has its own full bath.. Bedrooms have standard closets. Washer & Dryer provided. No garage.