Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
3477 LONE TREE LN
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:09 AM

3477 LONE TREE LN

3477 Lone Tree Ln · No Longer Available
Location

3477 Lone Tree Ln, Jacksonville, FL 32216
Secret Cove

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
SOUTHSIDE !!! GATED COMMUNITY ! Drayton Park Townhomes. This unit is a 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome situated on a corner lot...end unit! Also, it has a screened in porch & a very nice & private backyard space! OK to cookout on screened in porch. A short walk to the pool & a gym room inside the clubhouse bldg. Lots of extra parking at this particular area. 1 small to medium dog OK with a non-refundablel pet fee. The home is very clean! On the main level, you have a Living RM & Dining Rm combo area. There is a half bath. The kitchen has newly installed Backsplash in glass tiles & white appliances w/ Maple cabinets. Paint & carpet are neutral colors. Both bedrooms are upstairs & each one has its own full bath.. Bedrooms have standard closets. Washer & Dryer provided. No garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3477 LONE TREE LN have any available units?
3477 LONE TREE LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3477 LONE TREE LN have?
Some of 3477 LONE TREE LN's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3477 LONE TREE LN currently offering any rent specials?
3477 LONE TREE LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3477 LONE TREE LN pet-friendly?
Yes, 3477 LONE TREE LN is pet friendly.
Does 3477 LONE TREE LN offer parking?
Yes, 3477 LONE TREE LN offers parking.
Does 3477 LONE TREE LN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3477 LONE TREE LN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3477 LONE TREE LN have a pool?
Yes, 3477 LONE TREE LN has a pool.
Does 3477 LONE TREE LN have accessible units?
No, 3477 LONE TREE LN does not have accessible units.
Does 3477 LONE TREE LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3477 LONE TREE LN has units with dishwashers.

