Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
3465 LONE TREE LN
Last updated May 5 2020 at 11:35 PM

3465 LONE TREE LN

3465 Lone Tree Ln · No Longer Available
Location

3465 Lone Tree Ln, Jacksonville, FL 32216
Secret Cove

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Gated Community of prestigious Drayton Park in Southside! Why travel far to go home? Located at the serene part of the community with lots of mature trees and wide spaces for parking! No townhomes in front of your unit and nature preserved back views! Very private! Wood floors for Living Areas and stainless appliances for complete kitchen package plus comes with front loader washer and dryer. LOTS of extra parking spaces plus assigned parking space in front of your unit. Very clean and ready for you! Main level has LV & Dining combo, Kitchen, screened back porch and half bath. Upstairs has 2 Bedrooms with attached full baths plus laundry. Perfect location close to shopping, Tinseltowne, cinemas, main roads and close drive to JAX downtown and St Johns Town Center! Come check it out!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3465 LONE TREE LN have any available units?
3465 LONE TREE LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3465 LONE TREE LN have?
Some of 3465 LONE TREE LN's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3465 LONE TREE LN currently offering any rent specials?
3465 LONE TREE LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3465 LONE TREE LN pet-friendly?
No, 3465 LONE TREE LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 3465 LONE TREE LN offer parking?
Yes, 3465 LONE TREE LN offers parking.
Does 3465 LONE TREE LN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3465 LONE TREE LN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3465 LONE TREE LN have a pool?
Yes, 3465 LONE TREE LN has a pool.
Does 3465 LONE TREE LN have accessible units?
No, 3465 LONE TREE LN does not have accessible units.
Does 3465 LONE TREE LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3465 LONE TREE LN has units with dishwashers.

