3465 LONE TREE LN

Gated Community of prestigious Drayton Park in Southside! Why travel far to go home? Located at the serene part of the community with lots of mature trees and wide spaces for parking! No townhomes in front of your unit and nature preserved back views! Very private! Wood floors for Living Areas and stainless appliances for complete kitchen package plus comes with front loader washer and dryer. LOTS of extra parking spaces plus assigned parking space in front of your unit. Very clean and ready for you! Main level has LV & Dining combo, Kitchen, screened back porch and half bath. Upstairs has 2 Bedrooms with attached full baths plus laundry. Perfect location close to shopping, Tinseltowne, cinemas, main roads and close drive to JAX downtown and St Johns Town Center! Come check it out!