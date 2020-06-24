All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 345 West 26th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
345 West 26th Street
Last updated November 27 2019 at 4:17 PM

345 West 26th Street

345 West 26th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

345 West 26th Street, Jacksonville, FL 32206
Brentwood

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*Free Application* This home has been updated beautifully and will make a great place for you and your family to call home. The convenient location, large yard, and 2 full baths will make you smile each time you walk through the door.

Features:
Updated Flooring and Hardwood
2 Full Baths
Large Yard
Spacious Bedrooms

Property Tours:
This home features "Self-Showing" technology. You can tour the property at your convenience 7 days a week from 8am to 8pm. Our leasing agents are available by phone 24/7 to answer any further questions and assist with setting up a visit.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 345 West 26th Street have any available units?
345 West 26th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 345 West 26th Street currently offering any rent specials?
345 West 26th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 345 West 26th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 345 West 26th Street is pet friendly.
Does 345 West 26th Street offer parking?
No, 345 West 26th Street does not offer parking.
Does 345 West 26th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 345 West 26th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 345 West 26th Street have a pool?
No, 345 West 26th Street does not have a pool.
Does 345 West 26th Street have accessible units?
No, 345 West 26th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 345 West 26th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 345 West 26th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 345 West 26th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 345 West 26th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pointe Sienna
7200 Powers Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32217
Sonoma Southside
7740 Southside Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Westwood Apartments
1171 Lane Ave S
Jacksonville, FL 32205
Moncler Huntington
3333 Monument Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Courtney Meadows
7820 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Vue at Baymeadows
8335 Freedom Crossing Trl
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Laurel Pointe Apartments
3000 Coronet Ln
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Broadstone River House
1655 Prudential Drive
Jacksonville, FL 32207

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia