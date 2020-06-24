345 West 26th Street

Amenities
*Free Application* This home has been updated beautifully and will make a great place for you and your family to call home. The convenient location, large yard, and 2 full baths will make you smile each time you walk through the door.
Features:
Updated Flooring and Hardwood
2 Full Baths
Large Yard
Spacious Bedrooms
Property Tours:
This home features "Self-Showing" technology. You can tour the property at your convenience 7 days a week from 8am to 8pm. Our leasing agents are available by phone 24/7 to answer any further questions and assist with setting up a visit.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.