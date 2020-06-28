344 OGLETHORPE RD

344 Oglethorpe Road, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Glynlea-Grove Park
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
This 3/2 has been beautifully updated throughout the entire home. The master bedroom has a large ensuite with double vanities with a large walk-in closet! It is centrally located between downtown and the beaches with a 5-minute drive to 295. There is a nice screened-in porch and a Florida room with a large fenced in backyard! The home has a new A/C with a Nest Thermostat! Ask for showing today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
