Jacksonville, FL
344 OGLETHORPE RD
Last updated November 6 2019 at 6:32 AM

344 OGLETHORPE RD

344 Oglethorpe Road · No Longer Available
Jacksonville
Location

344 Oglethorpe Road, Jacksonville, FL 32216
Glynlea-Grove Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
This 3/2 has been beautifully updated throughout the entire home. The master bedroom has a large ensuite with double vanities with a large walk-in closet! It is centrally located between downtown and the beaches with a 5-minute drive to 295. There is a nice screened-in porch and a Florida room with a large fenced in backyard! The home has a new A/C with a Nest Thermostat! Ask for showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 344 OGLETHORPE RD have any available units?
344 OGLETHORPE RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 344 OGLETHORPE RD have?
Some of 344 OGLETHORPE RD's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 344 OGLETHORPE RD currently offering any rent specials?
344 OGLETHORPE RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 344 OGLETHORPE RD pet-friendly?
No, 344 OGLETHORPE RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 344 OGLETHORPE RD offer parking?
Yes, 344 OGLETHORPE RD offers parking.
Does 344 OGLETHORPE RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 344 OGLETHORPE RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 344 OGLETHORPE RD have a pool?
No, 344 OGLETHORPE RD does not have a pool.
Does 344 OGLETHORPE RD have accessible units?
No, 344 OGLETHORPE RD does not have accessible units.
Does 344 OGLETHORPE RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 344 OGLETHORPE RD does not have units with dishwashers.
