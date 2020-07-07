3422 GLENN MOTTIN WAY S

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome Home! You will love this charming home situated in friendly Lake Mandarin community, conveniently located in a quiet cul-de-sac street. This home has a bright and charming feel with a great floor plan. The open kitchen overlooks the living/dining space, with vaulted ceilings, wood laminated and tiled floors. It also connects to the den that can be used as a family room or office. The 2 bedrooms are spacious. 2 complete baths feature shower and tub. One car garage with long driveway fits 2 cars. . New paint throughout. Pest control is included in the rent. This well maintain home is ready for you.