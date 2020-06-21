All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 3418 Lowell Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
3418 Lowell Avenue
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

3418 Lowell Avenue

3418 Lowell Avenue · (904) 204-0371
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3418 Lowell Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32254
Woodstock

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3418 Lowell Avenue · Avail. now

$1,275

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
3 Bed 2 Bath on Large Private Lot - Nice spacious home with a open floor plan. Large bedrooms. Home was remodeled within the last 2 years. Luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout home. Freshley painted and updated. Home has 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, a dining area, and Inside laundry room. Large front porch for fun and relaxation. Includes a detached 12 ft x 16ft workshop/shed with electricity, perfect for a "man-cave" or "she-shed!" House sits on a double lot, preserved area ( .53 acres) providing lots of privacy. Centallly located close to highways I-295 and I-10. Grab this oasis in the urban core while it lasts! Please call (904) 606-1122 to schedule your viewing today!

(RLNE5838860)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3418 Lowell Avenue have any available units?
3418 Lowell Avenue has a unit available for $1,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3418 Lowell Avenue have?
Some of 3418 Lowell Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3418 Lowell Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3418 Lowell Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3418 Lowell Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3418 Lowell Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3418 Lowell Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3418 Lowell Avenue does offer parking.
Does 3418 Lowell Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3418 Lowell Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3418 Lowell Avenue have a pool?
No, 3418 Lowell Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3418 Lowell Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3418 Lowell Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3418 Lowell Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3418 Lowell Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3418 Lowell Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Bentley Green Apartments
8214 Princeton Square Blvd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Vintage at Plantation Bay
7740 Plantation Bay Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32244
Canopy Creek
11291 Harts Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Brooklyn Riverside
100 Magnolia St
Jacksonville, FL 32204
Meridian
653 Monument Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Westwood Apartments
1171 Lane Ave S
Jacksonville, FL 32205
Boat House Apartments
400 Century 21 Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Laurel Pointe Apartments
3000 Coronet Ln
Jacksonville, FL 32207

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity