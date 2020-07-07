3401 Spring Glen Rd

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly recently renovated ceiling fan carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan granite counters range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/389c793099 ---- Come see this 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom duplex on Spring Glen! Newly remodeled home features, new kitchen with granite counter tops and tile backslash, new fridge and stove, vinyl plank and carpet flooring, ceiling fans, and much more! !Pet friendly with approval & non-refundable fee. Apply online today. BE AWARE of potential fraud. If you suspect one of our properties being listed fraudulently, please email: fraudalert@suncoastrentals.com Suncoast Property Management does NOT ask any of our potential residents to wire funds. Our main office is located in Jacksonville, Florida and you can visit our website to verify any rental listing.