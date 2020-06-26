3337 DREW ST

Amenities
SAN MARCO 2ND FLOOR APARTMENT FOR RENT. From 5 Points, east Park St. to the Fuller Warren Bridge ramp, exit Phillips Hwy to St. Augustine Rd., right to Kingswood, left to sign, on the corner of Kingswood and Drew. 2 bedroom, living/dining room combo, 1 bath, newly refinished hardwood floors, updated kitchen, ceiling fans, central heat and air, off street parking, approximately 725 square feet, owner may considered pets w/ NRPF, 1 year lease, outside smokers only, security deposit $750 [AVlbpm BK/DN] immediately