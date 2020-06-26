All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated November 21 2019 at 5:56 AM

3337 DREW ST

3337 Drew St · No Longer Available
Location

3337 Drew St, Jacksonville, FL 32207
South Riverside

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
SAN MARCO 2ND FLOOR APARTMENT FOR RENT. From 5 Points, east Park St. to the Fuller Warren Bridge ramp, exit Phillips Hwy to St. Augustine Rd., right to Kingswood, left to sign, on the corner of Kingswood and Drew. 2 bedroom, living/dining room combo, 1 bath, newly refinished hardwood floors, updated kitchen, ceiling fans, central heat and air, off street parking, approximately 725 square feet, owner may considered pets w/ NRPF, 1 year lease, outside smokers only, security deposit $750 [AVlbpm BK/DN] immediately

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3337 DREW ST have any available units?
3337 DREW ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3337 DREW ST have?
Some of 3337 DREW ST's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3337 DREW ST currently offering any rent specials?
3337 DREW ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3337 DREW ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 3337 DREW ST is pet friendly.
Does 3337 DREW ST offer parking?
Yes, 3337 DREW ST offers parking.
Does 3337 DREW ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3337 DREW ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3337 DREW ST have a pool?
No, 3337 DREW ST does not have a pool.
Does 3337 DREW ST have accessible units?
No, 3337 DREW ST does not have accessible units.
Does 3337 DREW ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 3337 DREW ST does not have units with dishwashers.
