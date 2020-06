Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher parking walk in closets pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking pool

Mandarin off of Ricky Rd. - This town home is a 2 bedroom 2.5 bath home. Located in the heart of Mandarin and close to everything. Private back yard with out door storage, lots of closet space, two large bedrooms upstairs, kitchen, and large living room. No pets

***7 MONTH LEASE ONLY OR LEASE TO OWN***



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4544649)