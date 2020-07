Amenities

This 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom is located in Murray Hill just outside of Downtown Jacksonville and has convenient access to I-10 and I-295 for effortless traveling. Freshly painted with a mixture of laminate and tile throughout for easy upkeep and ceiling fans in every room to help you stay cool during the hot months! Pet Friendly! Call today!