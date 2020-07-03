330 East 17th Street

Amenities

carpet

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities

To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1544110



A coveted rental home in Jacksonville! Your next home includes:



--3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

--1,114 square feet

--New carpet and flooring throughout

--Cute front yard with a lot of curb appeal!



Bonus: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors

|Amenities: Carpet,Freshly Painted

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.