330 East 17th Street
Last updated April 8 2020 at 1:15 AM

330 East 17th Street

330 West 17th Street · No Longer Available
Location

330 West 17th Street, Jacksonville, FL 32206
Springfield

To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1544110

A coveted rental home in Jacksonville! Your next home includes:

--3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
--1,114 square feet
--New carpet and flooring throughout
--Cute front yard with a lot of curb appeal!

Bonus: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 330 East 17th Street have any available units?
330 East 17th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 330 East 17th Street currently offering any rent specials?
330 East 17th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 330 East 17th Street pet-friendly?
No, 330 East 17th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 330 East 17th Street offer parking?
No, 330 East 17th Street does not offer parking.
Does 330 East 17th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 330 East 17th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 330 East 17th Street have a pool?
No, 330 East 17th Street does not have a pool.
Does 330 East 17th Street have accessible units?
No, 330 East 17th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 330 East 17th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 330 East 17th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 330 East 17th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 330 East 17th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

