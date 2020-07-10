3259 JULINGTON CREEK RD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

Great Pool Home! Located on Julington Creek Rd. Beautiful home with bamboo floors. Newly renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops! Nice neutral colors throughout! Large screened in back porch. Beautiful pool! Pizza oven built outside. Large fenced in back yard. Non smokers only! Pets upon approval with a $250 non refundable per pet fee. Close to NAS Jax. Only minutes to great shopping and restaurants! Available immediately! Pool care included.