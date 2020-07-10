3259 JULINGTON CREEK RD

3259 Julington Creek Road, Jacksonville, FL 32223 Julington Creek
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
Great Pool Home! Located on Julington Creek Rd. Beautiful home with bamboo floors. Newly renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops! Nice neutral colors throughout! Large screened in back porch. Beautiful pool! Pizza oven built outside. Large fenced in back yard. Non smokers only! Pets upon approval with a $250 non refundable per pet fee. Close to NAS Jax. Only minutes to great shopping and restaurants! Available immediately! Pool care included.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
