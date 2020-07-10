All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated June 6 2020 at 1:32 AM

3259 JULINGTON CREEK RD

3259 Julington Creek Road · No Longer Available
Location

3259 Julington Creek Road, Jacksonville, FL 32223
Julington Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Great Pool Home! Located on Julington Creek Rd. Beautiful home with bamboo floors. Newly renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops! Nice neutral colors throughout! Large screened in back porch. Beautiful pool! Pizza oven built outside. Large fenced in back yard. Non smokers only! Pets upon approval with a $250 non refundable per pet fee. Close to NAS Jax. Only minutes to great shopping and restaurants! Available immediately! Pool care included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3259 JULINGTON CREEK RD have any available units?
3259 JULINGTON CREEK RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3259 JULINGTON CREEK RD have?
Some of 3259 JULINGTON CREEK RD's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3259 JULINGTON CREEK RD currently offering any rent specials?
3259 JULINGTON CREEK RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3259 JULINGTON CREEK RD pet-friendly?
Yes, 3259 JULINGTON CREEK RD is pet friendly.
Does 3259 JULINGTON CREEK RD offer parking?
No, 3259 JULINGTON CREEK RD does not offer parking.
Does 3259 JULINGTON CREEK RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3259 JULINGTON CREEK RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3259 JULINGTON CREEK RD have a pool?
Yes, 3259 JULINGTON CREEK RD has a pool.
Does 3259 JULINGTON CREEK RD have accessible units?
No, 3259 JULINGTON CREEK RD does not have accessible units.
Does 3259 JULINGTON CREEK RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3259 JULINGTON CREEK RD has units with dishwashers.

