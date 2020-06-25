325 W 60th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Renovated 2 Bedroom Near Trout River - This wonderful 2 bedroom, 1 bath home is located just south of the Trout River near North Pearl. Quiet neighborhood close to downtown.



Features:

- Private Driveway

- Washer & Dryer Connections

- Central HVAC

- Private Yard

- Florida Room

- 24 Hour Maintenance



Property Tours:

This property features "Self-Showing" technology. You can tour the property at your convenience 7 days a week from 8am to 8pm. Our leasing agents are available by phone 24/7 to answer any further questions and assist with setting up a visit.



(RLNE4667855)