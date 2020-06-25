325 W 60th St

Amenities
Renovated 2 Bedroom Near Trout River - This wonderful 2 bedroom, 1 bath home is located just south of the Trout River near North Pearl. Quiet neighborhood close to downtown.
Features:
- Private Driveway
- Washer & Dryer Connections
- Central HVAC
- Private Yard
- Florida Room
- 24 Hour Maintenance
Property Tours:
This property features "Self-Showing" technology. You can tour the property at your convenience 7 days a week from 8am to 8pm. Our leasing agents are available by phone 24/7 to answer any further questions and assist with setting up a visit.
(RLNE4667855)