Last updated March 28 2019 at 12:49 PM

3222 North Lee St B

3222 North Lee Street · No Longer Available
Location

3222 North Lee Street, Jacksonville, FL 32209
29th and Chase

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
some paid utils
internet access
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
Unit B Available 04/01/19 3222 North Lee St - Property Id: 106597

Newly renovated 2nd level (Unit B) 3/1 rental available. It has new HVAC, Kitchen, and bathroom. It has new light fixtures and windows throughout. New appliances being installed. This rental is centrally located in the city. It's located just off I-95 and is minutes away from shopping areas and all parts of town. Rental price covers water and lawn maintenance. Building has Wi-Fi as well.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/106597
Property Id 106597

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4772457)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3222 North Lee St B have any available units?
3222 North Lee St B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3222 North Lee St B have?
Some of 3222 North Lee St B's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3222 North Lee St B currently offering any rent specials?
3222 North Lee St B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3222 North Lee St B pet-friendly?
No, 3222 North Lee St B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 3222 North Lee St B offer parking?
No, 3222 North Lee St B does not offer parking.
Does 3222 North Lee St B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3222 North Lee St B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3222 North Lee St B have a pool?
No, 3222 North Lee St B does not have a pool.
Does 3222 North Lee St B have accessible units?
No, 3222 North Lee St B does not have accessible units.
Does 3222 North Lee St B have units with dishwashers?
No, 3222 North Lee St B does not have units with dishwashers.
