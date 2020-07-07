All apartments in Jacksonville
3212 Post Street

3212 Post Street · No Longer Available
Location

3212 Post Street, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Murray Hill

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ada1638055 ---- Plenty of historic charm to be had in this attractive Murray Hill home, including the covered front porch, beautiful hardwood floors, and tall baseboards. The kitchen comes equipped with a peninsula and lots of cabinet space, the bathrooms have been updated, and the back yard is privacy-fenced. Don\'t miss an opportunity to view this wonderful rental home today! -Apply online at allcountycpm.com/available-rentals. -Applications are $50 a piece, and there must be a separate application for every adult. Application fees are non-refundable. -Gross household income needs to be 3x the rent. -All County Complete does not accept evictions from the last 3 years. -After applying, you will be emailed a request to submit your last three pay stubs and fill out a rental verification form. -Should you be approved, there is an administration fee of $150. Each pet requires a one-time, non-refundable fee of $200, with no additional pet rent. -Your security deposit is based on rental history. It may be equal to 1x, 1.5x or 2x the rent. -Renter\'s insurance must be obtained and submitted prior to move-in. -One FULL month\'s rent is due prior to move-in. -All fees are subject to change without prior notice. -Sorry, no Section 8.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3212 Post Street have any available units?
3212 Post Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3212 Post Street have?
Some of 3212 Post Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3212 Post Street currently offering any rent specials?
3212 Post Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3212 Post Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3212 Post Street is pet friendly.
Does 3212 Post Street offer parking?
No, 3212 Post Street does not offer parking.
Does 3212 Post Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3212 Post Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3212 Post Street have a pool?
No, 3212 Post Street does not have a pool.
Does 3212 Post Street have accessible units?
No, 3212 Post Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3212 Post Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3212 Post Street does not have units with dishwashers.

