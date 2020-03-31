Rent Calculator
Last updated September 24 2019 at 8:06 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3133 BELDEN ST
3133 Belden Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
3133 Belden Street, Jacksonville, FL 32207
Spring Park
Amenities
hardwood floors
parking
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
Great 2 bed 1 bath apartment with hardwood floors, and covered parking. Right out side of sanmarco and great access to 95.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3133 BELDEN ST have any available units?
3133 BELDEN ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 3133 BELDEN ST currently offering any rent specials?
3133 BELDEN ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3133 BELDEN ST pet-friendly?
No, 3133 BELDEN ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 3133 BELDEN ST offer parking?
Yes, 3133 BELDEN ST offers parking.
Does 3133 BELDEN ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3133 BELDEN ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3133 BELDEN ST have a pool?
No, 3133 BELDEN ST does not have a pool.
Does 3133 BELDEN ST have accessible units?
No, 3133 BELDEN ST does not have accessible units.
Does 3133 BELDEN ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 3133 BELDEN ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3133 BELDEN ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 3133 BELDEN ST does not have units with air conditioning.
