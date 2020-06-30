3131 PENTON STREET

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly carport ceiling fan extra storage range

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport on-site laundry parking

This 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom house is located at a dead-end off of Division St and Martin Luther King Jr Pkwy in Northwest Jacksonville and is only a short drive to nearby interstates. Beautiful brick exterior with fenced-in yard, covered carport to nicely shade your vehicle, and detached workshop perfect for your additional storage needs. Freshly painted interior with tile flooring all throughout for easy upkeep. Sliding glass door in living room leads out into good backyard area. Laundry room with full size washer/dryer hookups located in carport. Pet Friendly! Call today!