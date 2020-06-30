All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated January 13 2020 at 11:46 PM

3131 PENTON STREET

3131 Penton Street · No Longer Available
Location

3131 Penton Street, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Grand Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
carport
ceiling fan
extra storage
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
This 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom house is located at a dead-end off of Division St and Martin Luther King Jr Pkwy in Northwest Jacksonville and is only a short drive to nearby interstates. Beautiful brick exterior with fenced-in yard, covered carport to nicely shade your vehicle, and detached workshop perfect for your additional storage needs. Freshly painted interior with tile flooring all throughout for easy upkeep. Sliding glass door in living room leads out into good backyard area. Laundry room with full size washer/dryer hookups located in carport. Pet Friendly! Call today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3131 PENTON STREET have any available units?
3131 PENTON STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3131 PENTON STREET have?
Some of 3131 PENTON STREET's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3131 PENTON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
3131 PENTON STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3131 PENTON STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 3131 PENTON STREET is pet friendly.
Does 3131 PENTON STREET offer parking?
Yes, 3131 PENTON STREET offers parking.
Does 3131 PENTON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3131 PENTON STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3131 PENTON STREET have a pool?
No, 3131 PENTON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 3131 PENTON STREET have accessible units?
No, 3131 PENTON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 3131 PENTON STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 3131 PENTON STREET does not have units with dishwashers.

