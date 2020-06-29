All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 3127 BRETTUNGAR DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
3127 BRETTUNGAR DR
Last updated May 27 2020 at 5:24 AM

3127 BRETTUNGAR DR

3127 Brettungar Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Golden Glades-The Woods
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3127 Brettungar Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Golden Glades-The Woods

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
tennis court
Come see this Beautiful One story home in the resort type Tamaya gated Community. This home has high ceilings, Stainless appliances, Lake view fenced yard. Home has many upgrades, Granite , Large island prep area, Large screened in Lanai to enjoy lake view. Master Bedroom has separate tub-shower with a huge closet with lots of shelving. Separate office if needed can be used as 4th bedroom. Carpet only in 2 bedrooms. Master bedroom has new vinyl plank flooring. Home has lawn maintenance and interior and exterior Pest control included. Electric fireplace, and kitchen has lots of cabinets. Amenity Center has so much to offer including 5000 square foot Gym and Fitness Center, Has pools, water slides, Cabanas and Tennis courts, so much to enjoy. Courtesy washer and dryer is included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3127 BRETTUNGAR DR have any available units?
3127 BRETTUNGAR DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3127 BRETTUNGAR DR have?
Some of 3127 BRETTUNGAR DR's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3127 BRETTUNGAR DR currently offering any rent specials?
3127 BRETTUNGAR DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3127 BRETTUNGAR DR pet-friendly?
No, 3127 BRETTUNGAR DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 3127 BRETTUNGAR DR offer parking?
Yes, 3127 BRETTUNGAR DR offers parking.
Does 3127 BRETTUNGAR DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3127 BRETTUNGAR DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3127 BRETTUNGAR DR have a pool?
Yes, 3127 BRETTUNGAR DR has a pool.
Does 3127 BRETTUNGAR DR have accessible units?
No, 3127 BRETTUNGAR DR does not have accessible units.
Does 3127 BRETTUNGAR DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3127 BRETTUNGAR DR has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Florida Club at Deerwood
8616 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Bay Club
9009 Western Lake Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Views at Harbortown
14030 Atlantic Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Cabana Club
8680 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Residences at Barnett
112 West Adams Street
Jacksonville, FL 32202
The Enclave
13300 Atlantic Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
The Wimberly At Deerwood
9727 Touchton Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Evergreen Club
9611 Southbrook Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia