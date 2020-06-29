3127 BRETTUNGAR DR

Amenities

Come see this Beautiful One story home in the resort type Tamaya gated Community. This home has high ceilings, Stainless appliances, Lake view fenced yard. Home has many upgrades, Granite , Large island prep area, Large screened in Lanai to enjoy lake view. Master Bedroom has separate tub-shower with a huge closet with lots of shelving. Separate office if needed can be used as 4th bedroom. Carpet only in 2 bedrooms. Master bedroom has new vinyl plank flooring. Home has lawn maintenance and interior and exterior Pest control included. Electric fireplace, and kitchen has lots of cabinets. Amenity Center has so much to offer including 5000 square foot Gym and Fitness Center, Has pools, water slides, Cabanas and Tennis courts, so much to enjoy. Courtesy washer and dryer is included.