3116 W 6th St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3116 W 6th St

3116 6th St W · No Longer Available
Location

3116 6th St W, Jacksonville, FL 32254
Allendale

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
NAXOS CAPITAL H1 LLC - Property Id: 95441

CALL TODAY (954)945-0566
THIS IS A BEAUTIFUL 4/2 WILL NO LAST LONG!!!
HOUSE IS FULLY REMODELED AND READY TO MOVE IN
PETS ARE WELCOME $150 NO REFUNDABLE DEPOSIT
PET RENT $25 MONTHLY. TENANT PAYS UTILITIES AND TAKE CARE OF LAWN.
EASY TO QUALIFY!!!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/95441
Property Id 95441

(RLNE4636218)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3116 W 6th St have any available units?
3116 W 6th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3116 W 6th St have?
Some of 3116 W 6th St's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3116 W 6th St currently offering any rent specials?
3116 W 6th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3116 W 6th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3116 W 6th St is pet friendly.
Does 3116 W 6th St offer parking?
No, 3116 W 6th St does not offer parking.
Does 3116 W 6th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3116 W 6th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3116 W 6th St have a pool?
No, 3116 W 6th St does not have a pool.
Does 3116 W 6th St have accessible units?
No, 3116 W 6th St does not have accessible units.
Does 3116 W 6th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3116 W 6th St does not have units with dishwashers.
