3116 Ila Lane

Amenities

hardwood floors garage recently renovated gym

Spacious, all Brick, three bedroom, two full bath home conveniently located to downtown and Jacksonville University. New kitchen! Lots of natural light and hard wood floors throughout. French doors lead to a flex room that can be used for an office, exercise or play room or even a 4th bedroom. Home is situated on a large corner lot with fenced backyard that feels like in your in the country with all the plants and shade provided. Former garage is heated and aired that could be used for a man cave or work shop. Make your appointment today! Must have good rental history, work history and credit.