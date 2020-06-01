All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated April 28 2020

3116 Ila Lane

3116 Ila Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3116 Ila Lane, Jacksonville, FL 32277
Arlington Manor

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
Spacious, all Brick, three bedroom, two full bath home conveniently located to downtown and Jacksonville University. New kitchen! Lots of natural light and hard wood floors throughout. French doors lead to a flex room that can be used for an office, exercise or play room or even a 4th bedroom. Home is situated on a large corner lot with fenced backyard that feels like in your in the country with all the plants and shade provided. Former garage is heated and aired that could be used for a man cave or work shop. Make your appointment today! Must have good rental history, work history and credit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3116 Ila Lane have any available units?
3116 Ila Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3116 Ila Lane have?
Some of 3116 Ila Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3116 Ila Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3116 Ila Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3116 Ila Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3116 Ila Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 3116 Ila Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3116 Ila Lane offers parking.
Does 3116 Ila Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3116 Ila Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3116 Ila Lane have a pool?
No, 3116 Ila Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3116 Ila Lane have accessible units?
No, 3116 Ila Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3116 Ila Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3116 Ila Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

