Jacksonville, FL
3112 Hartridge Street
Last updated October 25 2019 at 3:16 PM

3112 Hartridge Street

3112 Hartridge Street · No Longer Available
Location

3112 Hartridge Street, Jacksonville, FL 32254
Woodstock

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include a neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals as soon as you move in. Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3112 Hartridge Street have any available units?
3112 Hartridge Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 3112 Hartridge Street currently offering any rent specials?
3112 Hartridge Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3112 Hartridge Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3112 Hartridge Street is pet friendly.
Does 3112 Hartridge Street offer parking?
No, 3112 Hartridge Street does not offer parking.
Does 3112 Hartridge Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3112 Hartridge Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3112 Hartridge Street have a pool?
Yes, 3112 Hartridge Street has a pool.
Does 3112 Hartridge Street have accessible units?
No, 3112 Hartridge Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3112 Hartridge Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3112 Hartridge Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3112 Hartridge Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3112 Hartridge Street does not have units with air conditioning.
