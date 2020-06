Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage media room new construction

Be the first to live in this brand new construction home. Hard floors throughout. Desirable open floor plan. Located on a cul de sac in a small quiet community yet close to BCBS with central access to I-95, Southside Blvd, & JTB. Theaters, restaurants, shopping and city park are close by. This won't last long.