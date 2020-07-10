Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

3050 Watson Drive Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 3/2 in Mandarin -Must See - Beautiful and spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Mandarin! Enter this 1818 square foot home through the decorative glass door on the front porch to enjoy such features as an entry foyer, open floor plan with18 inch ceramic tile, vaulted wood beam ceiling, bay window with seat, built in display corner shelves, fireplace with mantle, plant ledges, custom moldings, ceiling fans, and recessed lighting. Open kitchen plan features raised panel honey oak cabinets with crown molding, under cabinet lighting, pull out shelves, eat in nook, built in pantry, ceramic tile, smooth top range/self cleaning oven, dishwasher, built in microwave, and a window above the sink. Master suite has ceiling fan, slider to patio, his and her walk in closets, tub/shower, his and her marble vanity, tile, and medicine cabinet. Plenty of room in the 2 car garage with automatic opener, work bench, and storage shelves. Entertain friends and family on the open patio within a large fenced backyard. This home in Pickwick Park is convenient to shopping, restaurants, churches, schools, and 295. Schedule a showing today - this one won't be available long!



(RLNE5838857)