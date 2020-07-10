All apartments in Jacksonville
3050 Watson Drive

3050 Watson Drive South
Location

3050 Watson Drive South, Jacksonville, FL 32257
Pickwick Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3050 Watson Drive Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 3/2 in Mandarin -Must See - Beautiful and spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Mandarin! Enter this 1818 square foot home through the decorative glass door on the front porch to enjoy such features as an entry foyer, open floor plan with18 inch ceramic tile, vaulted wood beam ceiling, bay window with seat, built in display corner shelves, fireplace with mantle, plant ledges, custom moldings, ceiling fans, and recessed lighting. Open kitchen plan features raised panel honey oak cabinets with crown molding, under cabinet lighting, pull out shelves, eat in nook, built in pantry, ceramic tile, smooth top range/self cleaning oven, dishwasher, built in microwave, and a window above the sink. Master suite has ceiling fan, slider to patio, his and her walk in closets, tub/shower, his and her marble vanity, tile, and medicine cabinet. Plenty of room in the 2 car garage with automatic opener, work bench, and storage shelves. Entertain friends and family on the open patio within a large fenced backyard. This home in Pickwick Park is convenient to shopping, restaurants, churches, schools, and 295. Schedule a showing today - this one won't be available long!

(RLNE5838857)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3050 Watson Drive have any available units?
3050 Watson Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3050 Watson Drive have?
Some of 3050 Watson Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3050 Watson Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3050 Watson Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3050 Watson Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3050 Watson Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3050 Watson Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3050 Watson Drive offers parking.
Does 3050 Watson Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3050 Watson Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3050 Watson Drive have a pool?
No, 3050 Watson Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3050 Watson Drive have accessible units?
No, 3050 Watson Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3050 Watson Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3050 Watson Drive has units with dishwashers.

