305 SONDRA COVE TRL E

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This sought after neighborhood is conveniently located near shopping, restaurants, schools and a short drive to the beach. This split floorplan offers 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Open living room/dining area with vaulted ceiling. Home also has a cozy family room with wood burning fireplace. Eat in space in the kitchen. Backyard offers open patio and fenced in yard. Home is located on a dead end street so no through traffic. Hurry-rentals like this don't last! Pet Friendly with approval. MORE photos coming-