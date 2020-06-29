All apartments in Jacksonville
Jacksonville, FL
305 SONDRA COVE TRL E
Last updated January 28 2020 at 7:00 AM

305 SONDRA COVE TRL E

305 Sondra Cove Trail East · No Longer Available
Location

305 Sondra Cove Trail East, Jacksonville, FL 32225
East Arlington

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
ceiling fan
fireplace
ice maker
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This sought after neighborhood is conveniently located near shopping, restaurants, schools and a short drive to the beach. This split floorplan offers 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Open living room/dining area with vaulted ceiling. Home also has a cozy family room with wood burning fireplace. Eat in space in the kitchen. Backyard offers open patio and fenced in yard. Home is located on a dead end street so no through traffic. Hurry-rentals like this don't last! Pet Friendly with approval. MORE photos coming-

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 305 SONDRA COVE TRL E have any available units?
305 SONDRA COVE TRL E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 305 SONDRA COVE TRL E have?
Some of 305 SONDRA COVE TRL E's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 305 SONDRA COVE TRL E currently offering any rent specials?
305 SONDRA COVE TRL E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 305 SONDRA COVE TRL E pet-friendly?
Yes, 305 SONDRA COVE TRL E is pet friendly.
Does 305 SONDRA COVE TRL E offer parking?
No, 305 SONDRA COVE TRL E does not offer parking.
Does 305 SONDRA COVE TRL E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 305 SONDRA COVE TRL E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 305 SONDRA COVE TRL E have a pool?
No, 305 SONDRA COVE TRL E does not have a pool.
Does 305 SONDRA COVE TRL E have accessible units?
No, 305 SONDRA COVE TRL E does not have accessible units.
Does 305 SONDRA COVE TRL E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 305 SONDRA COVE TRL E has units with dishwashers.

