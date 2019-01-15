3036 Detroit Circle South

Amenities
Newly remodeled nice 3BD/2BA family home. Home features new paint, and appliances. W/D hookups and off street parking. Hurry, won't last long!
Application fee of $30 per adult and all adults 18 and over must submit application and be on lease.
Qualifications
No evictions/filings in the past 3 years, no existing landlord debt
No felonies involving weapons, distribution, violence or of sexual nature
2.5x the rent in bring home(net) income
verifiable rental history in good standing
1 pet limit, breed/weight restrictions apply
See more properties at http://managementjax.com/ !
Newly remodeled nice 3BD/2BA family home. Home features new paint, and appliances. W/D hookups and off street parking. Hurry, won't last long! Conveniently located.
Section 8 voucher must equal rent amount.
See more peroperties at http://managementjax.com/ !