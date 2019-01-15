All apartments in Jacksonville
3036 Detroit Circle South
Last updated June 9 2020 at 4:35 AM

3036 Detroit Circle South

3036 Detroit Circle · No Longer Available
Location

3036 Detroit Circle, Jacksonville, FL 32254
Woodstock

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
Newly remodeled nice 3BD/2BA family home. Home features new paint, and appliances. W/D hookups and off street parking. Hurry, won't last long!

Application fee of $30 per adult and all adults 18 and over must submit application and be on lease.

Qualifications
No evictions/filings in the past 3 years, no existing landlord debt
No felonies involving weapons, distribution, violence or of sexual nature
2.5x the rent in bring home(net) income
verifiable rental history in good standing
1 pet limit, breed/weight restrictions apply

See more properties at http://managementjax.com/ !
Newly remodeled nice 3BD/2BA family home. Home features new paint, and appliances. W/D hookups and off street parking. Hurry, won't last long! Conveniently located.

Section 8 voucher must equal rent amount.

See more peroperties at http://managementjax.com/ !

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3036 Detroit Circle South have any available units?
3036 Detroit Circle South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3036 Detroit Circle South have?
Some of 3036 Detroit Circle South's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3036 Detroit Circle South currently offering any rent specials?
3036 Detroit Circle South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3036 Detroit Circle South pet-friendly?
Yes, 3036 Detroit Circle South is pet friendly.
Does 3036 Detroit Circle South offer parking?
Yes, 3036 Detroit Circle South offers parking.
Does 3036 Detroit Circle South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3036 Detroit Circle South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3036 Detroit Circle South have a pool?
No, 3036 Detroit Circle South does not have a pool.
Does 3036 Detroit Circle South have accessible units?
No, 3036 Detroit Circle South does not have accessible units.
Does 3036 Detroit Circle South have units with dishwashers?
No, 3036 Detroit Circle South does not have units with dishwashers.
