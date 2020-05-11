Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 3032 2nd Street Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
3032 2nd Street Circle
Last updated June 18 2020 at 12:00 AM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3032 2nd Street Circle
3032 2nd Street Circle
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
3032 2nd Street Circle, Jacksonville, FL 32254
Woodstock
Amenities
on-site laundry
hardwood floors
air conditioning
microwave
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
Section 8 OK
Unit does not include refrigerator
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3032 2nd Street Circle have any available units?
3032 2nd Street Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3032 2nd Street Circle have?
Some of 3032 2nd Street Circle's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3032 2nd Street Circle currently offering any rent specials?
3032 2nd Street Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3032 2nd Street Circle pet-friendly?
No, 3032 2nd Street Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 3032 2nd Street Circle offer parking?
No, 3032 2nd Street Circle does not offer parking.
Does 3032 2nd Street Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3032 2nd Street Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3032 2nd Street Circle have a pool?
No, 3032 2nd Street Circle does not have a pool.
Does 3032 2nd Street Circle have accessible units?
No, 3032 2nd Street Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 3032 2nd Street Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 3032 2nd Street Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Bainbridge Town Center East
5000 Kernan Boulevard South
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Southside Villas
8745 Palm Breeze Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
CENTURY BARTRAM PARK
13525 Bartram Park Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Ortega Village
4754 Ortega Hills Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32244
Coventry Park Apartments
6650 Corporate Center Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Avenue Royale
7635 Timberlin Park Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Catalina
840 Bert Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32211
Stardust
5772 Merrill Road
Jacksonville, FL 32277
Similar Pages
Jacksonville 1 Bedrooms
Jacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly Apartments
Jacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Gainesville, FL
Palm Coast, FL
Brunswick, GA
Jacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FL
Atlantic Beach, FL
Palm Valley, FL
Lakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FL
Yulee, FL
Fernandina Beach, FL
St. Marys, GA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Windy Hill
Golden Glades The Woods
Deerwood
Baymeadows
East Arlington
Sandalwood
Secret Cove
North Beach
Apartments Near Colleges
Edward Waters College
Jacksonville University
University of North Florida
Florida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia