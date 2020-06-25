3022 RIVERSIDE AVE

Amenities
FURNISHED GARAGE APARTMENT for RENT. 10 Minutes from NAS, walking distance from the shoppes of Avondale. From 5 Points, west on Park St, left on McDuff, right on Riverside Ave. Apartment behind the main house. FURNISHED 2 BR, 1 BA, living/dining combo, kitchen (R/R/MW), CHA, WD, ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED elec, water, sewer, gas, cable, wi-fi. Walk to shops and restaurants, off street parking, quiet and private, wood floors, fully furnished unit including: fully equipped kitchen, bedroom/bathroom linens, flat screen TV, all utilities included. No smoking, may consider pet, Security deposit $1400, short term lease available-see listing agent for rates. (AV NSLB)