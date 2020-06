Amenities

PAXON AREA HOUSE FOR RENT. From Riverside, north on Post to right on Stockton to left on Beaver to right on Detriot to 3rd left on Imperial (just past Broadway). 3 BR 1BA, CHA, living/dining combo, eat-in kitchen (R/R), large laundry room w/hkps and pantry / storage, tile and carpet, fresh paint, carport and storage shed, full fenced front and rear, pets considered w/nrpf, $850 sec. dep., NEFAR LB, see showing assist, [AV sc] available now.